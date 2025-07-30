India on high alert as 41 bird flu outbreaks hit 10 states this year

New Delhi: India is battling a significant wave of avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, with 41 outbreaks confirmed in poultry across 10 states this year, the government said in Parliament on Wednesday, adding that it is vigorously implementing a national action plan to combat the spread.

As of July 24, the affected states included Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha, Union minister of state for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying S.P. Singh Baghel said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

The bird flu outbreaks of this year are fewer than the 118 recorded in 2021, but the continued presence of the highly contagious virus is a significant concern, the minister said.

Sporadic cases of the flu in unusual virus hosts, such as tigers, lions, leopards, jungle cats and domestic cats, show its potential to cross species barriers and has further complicated the situation, he said.

The spread of bird flu poses a threat to India's poultry industry, a key sector for food security and rural livelihoods. Such outbreaks lead to massive culling operations, causing significant economic losses for farmers and potentially affecting poultry products' supply and prices.

Moreover, while human-to-human transmission of this flu is rare, there is always a public health concern regarding any mutation of the virus and its ability to spread more easily among people that could lead to a pandemic.

Government's Preparedness The detection of bird flu in other animal species highlights the "One Health" approach of the government that recognizes that the health of humans, animals, and the environment are interconnected. This detection increases the complexity of controlling the disease, the minister said.

In response, India is vigorously implementing its National Action Plan for Prevention, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza (Revised 2021), the minister said.

This framework outlines measures for preparedness, clear identification and notification of affected areas, humane culling operations, restrictions on bird movement, stringent biosecurity protocols, and active surveillance in poultry farms, markets, and natural wetlands.

“States and Union Territories have been advised to heighten their readiness, particularly with the approaching winter migratory bird season, a period historically linked to new introductions of the virus. This includes intensifying surveillance, strictly enforcing biosecurity, controlling poultry movement, and setting up rapid response teams,” the minister said.

The minister said that the central government is also providing financial assistance to states to compensate poultry owners whose assets are affected by bird flu, establish advanced laboratories, and build local capacity for disease management.

To bolster the national response, a National Joint Outbreak Response Team, comprising experts from various health and animal husbandry departments, has also been constituted to investigate outbreaks.