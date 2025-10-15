Indian Railways racing towards a high-speed future

New Delhi: The government is planning to significantly enhance and modernize railway track infrastructure across India, to enable the operation of high-speed trains in the country and improve travel experience.

It proposes to construct 7,000km of high-speed passenger corridors, with trains running at speeds up to 350km/hr, railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Wednesday.

At the inaugural session of the 3-day CII International Rail Conference 2025 and the 16th edition of the CII International Railway Equipment Exhibition in the national capital, Vaishnaw said that the railways is taking rapid strides towards modernization with the vision of transforming the national transporter into a world-class, technology-driven, and passenger-focused network by 2047.

“We have set ambitious 2047 Vision for High-Speed, Future-Ready Railways. This involves construction of 7,000km of high-speed passenger corridors with trains running at speeds up to 350km/h,” he said.

India's high-speed rail plan currently includes the 508 km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, which will be the country's first bullet train project, with a partial launch in 2027 and full completion expected by 2029. The long-term plan involves building new high-speed rail corridors by 2047 to connect major cities and improve intercity travel.

Apart from this, detailed project reports (DPRs) for five high-speed rail corridors (Delhi-Varanasi, Delhi-Ahmedabad, Nagpur-Mumbai, Mumbai-Hyderabad and Delhi-Amritsar) have already been submitted to ministry of railways, while DPRs for two corridors (Chennai-Mysore and Varanasi-Howrah) are being finalized.

Highlighting the progress of the Indian Railways, Vaishnaw said that India has achieved an unprecedented scale of development over the past decade. Over 35,000km of railway tracks have been built, more than 46,000km electrified, 7,000 coaches produced annually, exceeding production in many continents.

Additionally, 156 Vande Bharat services and 30 Amrit Bharat trains are operational, including four Namo Bharat services, while Indian-made rolling stock and electrical equipment are being exported to Africa and Europe.

Also Read | Why India wants private money to build and run highways again

In FY25, Indian Railways produced a record 1,681 locomotives, surpassing the combined production of Europe, North and South Americas, Africa, and Australia. With 24,000 trains running daily, the minister emphasized the need for further capacity expansion through conventional track upgrades and dedicated passenger corridors.

A total capital expenditure of ₹2.65 trillion has been earmarked for rapid modernization in FY26, he said.

Vaishnaw stressed that Indian Railways’ modernization is not just about infrastructure, but about enhancing passenger experience. Every journey is envisioned to be safer, faster, and more comfortable. With the rollout of Kavach 4.0 and development of Kavach 5.0 for high-speed trains, introduction of new train designs, and record investments, Indian Railways is building one of the world’s most modern networks.

Kavach is India's indigenous, advanced, automatic train protection system.

Vaishnaw said that development of next-generation Amrit Bharat locomotives and coaches (Amrit Bharat 4.0), will be with a 36-month rollout target.

Technology integration Hydrogen trains, push-pull technology, next-gen Vande Bharat trains, skill programmes under Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, a Bridge & Tunnel Centre of Excellence, and quality improvements across the railway value chain will transform India’s railways, Vaishnaw said.

The Indian Railways Equipment Exhibition is Asia’s largest and the world’s second-largest exhibition for the railway and transportation sector. The exhibition brought together over 450 exhibitors from more than 15 countries, showcasing the latest in rolling stock, signalling systems, urban mobility, passenger amenities, infrastructure, interiors, and green mobility technologies.

The inaugural session also saw the launch of the CII–ATO report, “On the Right Track? A State of Play for Railways in Asia and the Pacific with a Spotlight on India,” and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between CII and Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) to strengthen research, innovation, and skill development for a future-ready workforce.

B. Thiagarajan, chairman, CII Trade Fairs Council, and managing director, Blue Star, highlighted the significance of collaboration and innovation in shaping the future of Indian Railways.

“For generational transformation, we are working together with leaders and experts to understand and explore how transformative policies, technologies, and innovations can redefine Indian Railways, making it a model of sustainability, inclusivity, and future-readiness. Through partnerships and innovation, we are positioning India as a global leader in next-generation mobility,” said Thiagarajan.

Chandrajit Banerjee, director general, CII, commended the rapid modernization and transformation of the railways, noting progress in execution speed, safety, reliability, and technological advancement, while maintaining a strong focus on "Make in India and Make for the World".

“What we have witnessed over the past few years is phenomenal. The speed of execution, the modernization drive, and the Make in India initiatives have truly positioned India for the world. The minister’s focus on technology, transparency, and accountability has turned vision into reality, empowering both global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Indian MSMEs to participate in this remarkable journey,” said Banerjee.

Banerjee added that the collaboration between the ministry of railways, railway board, and CII has helped implement energy-efficiency, green certifications, and sustainability measures across multiple railway units and stations.