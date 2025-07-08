India hits back at Elon Musk's X over Reuters accounts blocking claims, accuses it of twisting facts, delay

India has yet again responded to the claims that it had ordered the blocking of Reuters accounts on social media X, accusing the social media platform of twisting facts and delaying the process of unblocking the news agency's handles despite constant follow-ups from the Indian government.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) issued a statement on Tuesday, July 8, saying the Indian government reached out to X “the moment Reuters and Reuters World” accounts were blocked in India. It said India “continuously engaged and vigorously pursued with X” regarding the unblocking of the accounts.

“The Government has not issued any fresh blocking order on 3rd July, 2025 and has no intention to block any prominent international News Channels including Reuters and Reuters World. The moment Reuters and Reuters World were blocked on X platform in India, immediately the government wrote to ‘X’ to unblock them. The Government continuously engaged and vigorously pursued with ‘X’ from the late night of 5th July 2025,” the ministry said.

It further accused Elon Musk's X of “exploiting technicalities” around the unblocking process and took more than 21 hours to give access to the social media handles.

“‘X’ has unnecessarily exploited technicalities involved around the process and didn’t unblock the URLs. However, after lot of follow-up on hourly basis, X has finally unblocked Reuters and other URLs after 9 pm on 6th July 2025. They took more than 21 hours to unblock Reuters,” the ministry said.

‘INDIA PRESS CENSORSHIP CONCERNING’: X India's response came after Elon Musk's X took on the Indian government over the blocking of Reuters and Reuters World, saying such “press censorship” was “deeply concerning”.

In a post, X’s Global Government Affairs team claimed that India had ordered the platform to block over 2,300 accounts – including those of Reuters and Reuters World – in the country “within one hour without providing justification,” it said.

“On July 3, 2025, the Indian government ordered X to block 2,355 accounts in India, including international news outlets like @Reuters and @ReutersWorld, under Section 69A of the IT Act. Non-compliance risked criminal liability. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology demanded immediate action- within one hour- without providing justification, and required the accounts to remain blocked until further notice,” X's Global Government Affairs' handle said in a post.