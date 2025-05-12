India hits key Pakistani military base: What makes Nur Khan crucial?

India's military action against terrorists and their infrastructure in Pakistan extended beyond terror camps with retaliatory strikes on the nights of May 9 and May 10 targeting 11 Pakistani air bases, including Nur Khan near Chaklala in Rawalpindi. The Indian military also went over 150 kilometres inside Pakistan to hit Malir Cantt in Karachi.

Air Marshal AK Bharti on Monday presented photo evidence of damage to these military bases, noting that specific targets in airfield of Nur Khan and others sustained significant damage during the retaliatory action. Retaliatory strikes were also conducted at Rafiqui, Murid, Sukkur, Sialkot, Pasrur, Chunian, Sargodha, Skardu, Bholari, and Jacobabad air bases.

The targets included communication buildings, runways, operation centres, radar sites, aircraft hangars and shelters at Nur Khan and other air bases.

Why did India strike Nur Khan military base? Located just 10 km from Pakistan's capital Islamabad, the Nur Khan air base is a critical logistical centre for the Pakistani military, which also plays a major role as a transportation hub.

Seated near Pakistan’s Strategic Plans Division, which oversees and protects the country’s nuclear arsenal, Nur Khan also hosts PAF College – a training college – and Fazaia Inter College Nur Khan. It also surrounds Benazir Bhutto International Airport.

According to a New York Times report, Nur Khan air base is “home to the air refuelling capability that would keep Pakistani fighters aloft.”

Nur Khan also plays a key role in logistics, VIP transport, and strategic operations. Also Read | India launches ‘missile attacks’ 4 airbases in Pakistan: Report

Coming after Pakistan targeted multiple locations in India with missiles and drones, India’s missile strike on Nur Khan military base could have been seen as a deliberate signal that if provoked, India can go inside the Pakistani territory and hit highly sensitive and strategic locations in the country, the report mentioned.

The strike on Malir Cantonment in Karachi was confirmed on Monday as part of Operation Sindoor—India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack. Home to critical military infrastructure, Malir Cantt holds strategic significance in Pakistan’s defence setup.