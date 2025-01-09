News
India registers over 200 HMPV cases in 2024; scientists say not a new virus
Summary
- The virus, which was first isolated in 2001, is just like any other respiratory virus that spreads through air, entering the body via nose, mouth, or eyes after one comes in close contact with an infected person. In India, the virus was first detected in 2003.
New Delhi: India saw more than 200 cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases between January and December last year, senior government scientists said, emphasizing that the virus is not a new pathogen and there was no cause for concern.
