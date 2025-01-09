India registers over 200 HMPV cases in 2024; scientists say not a new virus

New Delhi: India saw more than 200 cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) cases between January and December last year, senior government scientists said, emphasizing that the virus is not a new pathogen and there was no cause for concern.

The virus has been reported every year in India, and there is no unusual increase in cases in the country. Further, the country’s Integrated Disease Surveillance Program (IDSP) is also not showing any surge in respiratory diseases, they said on the condition of anonymity.

The virus, which was first isolated in 2001, is just like any other respiratory virus that spreads through air, entering the body via nose, mouth, or eyes after one comes in close contact with an infected person. In India, the virus was first detected in 2003.

Meanwhile, the Union government has strengthened its surveillance networks across the country to act promptly if required. This comes in the backdrop of the HMPV outbreak in China, which, as per media reports, has registered a surge in cases recently.

Human metapneumovirus is one of the many respiratory viruses that can cause infections in people of all ages, particularly during the winter and early spring months. The virus infection is usually a mild and a self-limiting condition, and most people recover on their own.

Govt in action

“It is very important for people to understand that HMPV is not a new virus. It was first detected in India in 2003 and is being tested every year in India, just like any other respiratory virus. India also has licensed testing kits available. So, there is nothing to worry," one of the scientists told Mint.

“We do not understand why is there so much panic being created. Till December last year, India reported over 200 HMPV cases and there is no unusual spike in the country data. We need to educate people rather than making them panic," the scientist added.

In response to an emailed query, the Union health ministry said that the confirmation regarding the number of cases may be obtained from ICMR directly.

“IDSP is monitoring influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI) cases across the country, and no unusual surge has been observed in any part of the country," the ministry said.

Queries sent to the ICMR spokesperson remained unanswered till press time.

On 6 January, the Centre in a press statement said that ICMR has detected two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) in Karnataka. The patients were recognised as a 3-month-old female infant and an 8-month-old male infant admitted to Baptist Hospital, Bengaluru with a history of bronchopneumonia.

To review the situation in India, the Union health secretary convened a high-level meeting earlier this week with scientists from ICMR, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), directorate general of health services (DGHS), and IDSP among others.

Not a new virus, require symptomatic treatment & monitoring for babies

Dr. RR Dutta, head of department, internal medicine, Paras Health, said that HMPV is not a new virus. Most cases of HMPV only require symptomatic treatment, such as fever reducers, hydration, and rest. “However, infants and individuals with pre-existing conditions should be closely monitored for signs of respiratory distress, as they may need medical intervention, including hospitalization."

Dr. Akshay Budhraja, senior consultant and head of department, respiratory & sleep medicine, Aakash Healthcare, New Delhi, said that HMPV is often considered a common respiratory virus, but sometimes it can lead to severe complications like bronchopneumonia in babies due to their underdeveloped immune systems. “Co-infections with other viruses like RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus) or bacteria may also exacerbate the severity of the disease."

Constant monitoring of respiratory symptoms in infants and timely medical care for quick recovery is required, he added.