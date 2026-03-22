Homeopathy access likely to expand using allopathic retail networks

"We have considered homeopathy as a completely different segment from ours until now. However, if the government allows us to sell these medicines, we have no problem with it. We will discuss it internally and our members will stock them if such a segment is introduced. Our role would be strictly B2B (business-to-business); we would only supply to retailers and would have no role with the consumers directly,” said Rajiv Singhal, general secretary, All India Organization of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD). The association has 1.24 million members across the country comprising drug stockists, wholesalers and retailers.