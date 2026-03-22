New Delhi: In a push for alternative medicines, India is planning to direct allopathic drug wholesale dealers to stock and distribute homeopathy medicines in the world’s third-largest pharmaceutical market by volume, according to two officials and documents reviewed by Mint.
Homeopathy access likely to expand using allopathic retail networks
SummaryA proposal from the Ayush ministry was discussed last month by the Drugs Technical Advisory Board of the Drug Controller General of India to promote homeopathy medicines across the country. The plan is to amend rules to allow wholesale drug distributors to stock and distribute homeopathy drugs.
New Delhi: In a push for alternative medicines, India is planning to direct allopathic drug wholesale dealers to stock and distribute homeopathy medicines in the world’s third-largest pharmaceutical market by volume, according to two officials and documents reviewed by Mint.