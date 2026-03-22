Homeopathy access likely to expand using allopathic retail networks

New Delhi: In a push for alternative medicines, India is planning to direct allopathic drug wholesale dealers to stock and distribute homeopathy medicines in the world’s third-largest pharmaceutical market by volume, according to two officials and documents reviewed by Mint.
New Delhi: In a push for alternative medicines, India is planning to direct allopathic drug wholesale dealers to stock and distribute homeopathy medicines in the world’s third-largest pharmaceutical market by volume, according to two officials and documents reviewed by Mint.
The development is significant for India’s pharmaceutical market, valued at $50 billion and largely dominated by allopathic medicines. By comparison, the homeopathy segment is worth around $847 million.
The development is significant for India’s pharmaceutical market, valued at $50 billion and largely dominated by allopathic medicines. By comparison, the homeopathy segment is worth around $847 million.
A proposal from the Ayush ministry was discussed last month by the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) of the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to promote homeopathy medicines across the country. The plan is to amend Schedule K of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, allowing wholesale drug distributors to stock and distribute homeopathy drugs.
The plan comes in the backdrop of the ministry of Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) actively trying to revive and promote ancient healthcare systems.
"The objective of this exemption under Schedule K was to enhance the availability of Homoeopathic medicines to the masses as allopathic drugs retail sale outlets are presently available at far-reaching places as compared to Homoeopathic medicines retail sale outlets," according to documents reviewed by Mint.
Schedule K specifies who can obtain a wholesale licence to sell or distribute drugs.
Currently, because supply chains for allopathic and homeopathic medicines operate independently, retailers often encounter significant hurdles when attempting to procure homeopathic stock.
“By allowing allopathic wholesalers—who possess a more robust and expansive distribution network—to carry these products, the government wants to ensure that the supply chain of homeopathic medicines in allopathic retail stores is consistently maintained,” the first of the two officials cited earlier said, both of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity.
The ministry of Ayush had in 2024 set up an expert committee to examine the availability of homeopathy drugs in far-flung areas. It submitted its recommendations to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO). The DCGI, under the Union health ministry, heads the CDSCO.
“After thorough vetting, it was decided that sealed homeopathic drugs do not require specific storage. They can safely be kept alongside allopathy medicines, allowing regular wholesalers to distribute both. This simplifies the supply chain, ensuring that local shops can easily stock these drugs without needing expensive new facilities or equipment,” the official said.
“This move also promotes ease of doing business. The plan is to leverage its existing commercial infrastructure to ensure that affordable medicines remain accessible to every citizen even in far-flung areas,” said the official.
"We have considered homeopathy as a completely different segment from ours until now. However, if the government allows us to sell these medicines, we have no problem with it. We will discuss it internally and our members will stock them if such a segment is introduced. Our role would be strictly B2B (business-to-business); we would only supply to retailers and would have no role with the consumers directly,” said Rajiv Singhal, general secretary, All India Organization of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD). The association has 1.24 million members across the country comprising drug stockists, wholesalers and retailers.
Queries sent to the ministries of health and Ayush, and DCGI office remained unanswered till press time.
Dr. A.K. Gupta, secretary general of Homoeopathic Medical Association of India (HMAI), said, “We appreciate the intent of the Board (DTAB) to improve the availability and accessibility of homoeopathic medicines, especially in remote and underserved areas. Ensuring uninterrupted supply of medicines is indeed essential for patient care.”
“HMAI cautions that unrestricted homeopathic sales by untrained personnel compromise scientific integrity, drug quality, and professional expertise. Allopathic chemists lack specific training, risking improper dispensing and damage to dedicated infrastructure. Consequently, HMAI proposes a balanced, regulated framework to ensure therapeutic safety and preserve the homeopathic ecosystem.”
“We (HMAI) propose a balanced, regulated approach: restricting sales to specific OTC medicines and requiring mandatory chemist training. Key measures include clear segregation, strict storage protocols with periodic inspections, and collaboration with registered practitioners. These steps ensure rational usage while preserving homeopathic standards and patient safety,” Dr. Gupta added.