India plans subject-expert inspectors for homoeopathic medicine manufacturing units

New Delhi: India plans to amend its drug regulation rules to recognize homoeopathic degrees as the requisite qualification for inspectors overseeing plants that manufacture these alternative medicines, aiming to ensure safety and quality through domain expertise, according to two government officials and two documents reviewed by Mint.
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation will amend Rule 49 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, to recognize a degree in homoeopathy or specialization in homoeopathic pharmacy for appointments under Section 21 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.