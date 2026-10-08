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India plans subject-expert inspectors for homoeopathic medicine manufacturing units

Priyanka Sharma
2 min read8 Oct 2026, 06:30 AM IST
The current rules do not recognize homoeopathic degrees as an educational qualification for the appointment of inspectors.
The current rules do not recognize homoeopathic degrees as an educational qualification for the appointment of inspectors.(Pexels/Pixabay)
Summary

Inspectors of homoeopathic medicines must hold the appropriate qualifications, an industry body said, adding that domain expertise enables better guidance for manufacturers and pharmacists.

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New Delhi: India plans to amend its drug regulation rules to recognize homoeopathic degrees as the requisite qualification for inspectors overseeing plants that manufacture these alternative medicines, aiming to ensure safety and quality through domain expertise, according to two government officials and two documents reviewed by Mint.

New Delhi: India plans to amend its drug regulation rules to recognize homoeopathic degrees as the requisite qualification for inspectors overseeing plants that manufacture these alternative medicines, aiming to ensure safety and quality through domain expertise, according to two government officials and two documents reviewed by Mint.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation will amend Rule 49 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, to recognize a degree in homoeopathy or specialization in homoeopathic pharmacy for appointments under Section 21 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation will amend Rule 49 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, to recognize a degree in homoeopathy or specialization in homoeopathic pharmacy for appointments under Section 21 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

The current rules do not recognize homoeopathic degrees as an educational qualification for the appointment of inspectors who will be responsible for India’s Ayush (ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, unani, siddha and homoeopathy) services economy of $36.92 billion, with exports totalling $1.25 billion.

The proposal was taken up by the Drugs Consultative Committee (DCC), the advisory panel on drug regulation, at a meeting on 18 September chaired by Dr. Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

Also Read | India mulls a wholesale-retail pharmacy ratio to curb misuse

“DCC agreed in principle that suitable provisions should be included in the rules for recognized qualifications and experience in Homoeopathy only for manufacturing at present, as inspection of the manufacturing units requires subject expertise,” the minutes of the meeting showed.

According to the meeting minutes seen by Mint, the DCC deliberated on the absence of a specific qualification in Rule 49 for inspection of homoeopathic drugs. It was observed that inspection of a manufacturing facility involves assessment of the system of medicine as well as common manufacturing, quality-control and good manufacturing practice requirements.

The initiative originated after the ministry of Ayush held discussions at the Ayurvedic, Siddha and Unani Drugs Consultative Committee meeting on 12 June and wrote to the DCGI to consider the proposal.

Homoeopathic qualifications

Homoeopathic medicines are currently regulated under provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, which empowers drug inspectors to oversee the manufacturing units. However, the rules do not recognize qualification in homoeopathy, according to a second government document.

“It is proposed that recognized qualification in Homoeopathy, which includes a degree in Homoeopathy and/or a qualification or specialization in Homoeopathic Pharmacy, be included among the qualifications prescribed under Rule 49 of Drug Rules, 1945, for appointment as inspector,” it stated.

Also Read | Drugs regulator plans curbs on doctors dispensing medicines

Inspectors of homoeopathic medicines must hold the appropriate qualifications, an industry body said, adding that domain expertise enables better guidance for manufacturers and pharmacists, especially regarding over-the-counter formulations.

“Having technically qualified inspectors ensures that drugs produced by pharmaceutical companies are safe, ultimately protecting patients undergoing treatment across the country,” said Dr. A.K. Gupta, Secretary General, The Homoeopathic Medical Association of India.

Queries emailed to the DCGI office, the health ministry spokesperson and the ministry of Ayush on Tuesday afternoon remained unanswered at publishing time.

Also Read | Centre orders review of hospital consumable pricing
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    Meet the Author

    Priyanka Sharma

    Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmRead more

    aceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.

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    HomeNewsIndia plans subject-expert inspectors for homoeopathic medicine manufacturing units

    India plans subject-expert inspectors for homoeopathic medicine manufacturing units

    Priyanka Sharma
    2 min read8 Oct 2026, 06:30 AM IST
    The current rules do not recognize homoeopathic degrees as an educational qualification for the appointment of inspectors.
    The current rules do not recognize homoeopathic degrees as an educational qualification for the appointment of inspectors.(Pexels/Pixabay)
    Summary

    Inspectors of homoeopathic medicines must hold the appropriate qualifications, an industry body said, adding that domain expertise enables better guidance for manufacturers and pharmacists.

    Gift this article

    New Delhi: India plans to amend its drug regulation rules to recognize homoeopathic degrees as the requisite qualification for inspectors overseeing plants that manufacture these alternative medicines, aiming to ensure safety and quality through domain expertise, according to two government officials and two documents reviewed by Mint.

    New Delhi: India plans to amend its drug regulation rules to recognize homoeopathic degrees as the requisite qualification for inspectors overseeing plants that manufacture these alternative medicines, aiming to ensure safety and quality through domain expertise, according to two government officials and two documents reviewed by Mint.

    The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation will amend Rule 49 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, to recognize a degree in homoeopathy or specialization in homoeopathic pharmacy for appointments under Section 21 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

    The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation will amend Rule 49 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, to recognize a degree in homoeopathy or specialization in homoeopathic pharmacy for appointments under Section 21 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

    The current rules do not recognize homoeopathic degrees as an educational qualification for the appointment of inspectors who will be responsible for India’s Ayush (ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, unani, siddha and homoeopathy) services economy of $36.92 billion, with exports totalling $1.25 billion.

    The proposal was taken up by the Drugs Consultative Committee (DCC), the advisory panel on drug regulation, at a meeting on 18 September chaired by Dr. Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).

    Also Read | India mulls a wholesale-retail pharmacy ratio to curb misuse

    “DCC agreed in principle that suitable provisions should be included in the rules for recognized qualifications and experience in Homoeopathy only for manufacturing at present, as inspection of the manufacturing units requires subject expertise,” the minutes of the meeting showed.

    According to the meeting minutes seen by Mint, the DCC deliberated on the absence of a specific qualification in Rule 49 for inspection of homoeopathic drugs. It was observed that inspection of a manufacturing facility involves assessment of the system of medicine as well as common manufacturing, quality-control and good manufacturing practice requirements.

    The initiative originated after the ministry of Ayush held discussions at the Ayurvedic, Siddha and Unani Drugs Consultative Committee meeting on 12 June and wrote to the DCGI to consider the proposal.

    Homoeopathic qualifications

    Homoeopathic medicines are currently regulated under provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, which empowers drug inspectors to oversee the manufacturing units. However, the rules do not recognize qualification in homoeopathy, according to a second government document.

    “It is proposed that recognized qualification in Homoeopathy, which includes a degree in Homoeopathy and/or a qualification or specialization in Homoeopathic Pharmacy, be included among the qualifications prescribed under Rule 49 of Drug Rules, 1945, for appointment as inspector,” it stated.

    Also Read | Drugs regulator plans curbs on doctors dispensing medicines

    Inspectors of homoeopathic medicines must hold the appropriate qualifications, an industry body said, adding that domain expertise enables better guidance for manufacturers and pharmacists, especially regarding over-the-counter formulations.

    “Having technically qualified inspectors ensures that drugs produced by pharmaceutical companies are safe, ultimately protecting patients undergoing treatment across the country,” said Dr. A.K. Gupta, Secretary General, The Homoeopathic Medical Association of India.

    Queries emailed to the DCGI office, the health ministry spokesperson and the ministry of Ayush on Tuesday afternoon remained unanswered at publishing time.

    Also Read | Centre orders review of hospital consumable pricing
    Gift this article

    Topics

      Meet the Author

      Priyanka Sharma

      Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmRead more

      aceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.

      Read Less
      Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World and US news.
      HomeNewsIndia plans subject-expert inspectors for homoeopathic medicine manufacturing units
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