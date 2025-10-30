India prepares hospitals to deal with chemical emergencies such as Bhopal gas leak
The new framework aims to overcome the gaps in medical competency for disaster management, shifting the approach from reactive to proactive.
New Delhi: Driven by the escalating risks of rapid industrial expansion, India is rolling out major new public health measures to combat chemical emergencies, which significantly enhance hospitals' response to local chemical threats and improve their capacity to manage a sudden surge of patients, according to officials and documents reviewed by Mint.