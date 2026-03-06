NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign on 28 February by including it in India’s Universal Immunization Programme to vaccinate 12 million girls annually. With 120,000 new cases and 80,000 deaths annually, India accounts for a quarter of global cervical cancer deaths.
Mint Explainer | Why India’s nationwide HPV vaccination drive is a shot in the arm to eliminate cervical cancer
SummaryLeveraging digital platforms and its vast primary health network, India's HPV drive targets girls aged 14, using globally proven vaccines to prevent the disease before exposure to the virus.
NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign on 28 February by including it in India’s Universal Immunization Programme to vaccinate 12 million girls annually. With 120,000 new cases and 80,000 deaths annually, India accounts for a quarter of global cervical cancer deaths.