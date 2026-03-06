Mint Explainer | Why India’s nationwide HPV vaccination drive is a shot in the arm to eliminate cervical cancer

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign on 28 February by including it in India’s Universal Immunization Programme to vaccinate 12 million girls annually. With 120,000 new cases and 80,000 deaths annually, India accounts for a quarter of global cervical cancer deaths.
Infection by certain HPV strains can cause precancerous cell changes, which may eventually lead to cancer.
Mint explains the rationale behind the plan to help stop cervical cancer – the second most common cancer among women in India – by leveraging the country's digital infrastructure and primary health centre network.
What is the primary objective of the HPV vaccination drive?
The aim is to prevent cervical cancer in girls before they are exposed to the virus. The campaign focuses on girls aged 14 (those who have turned 14 and are not yet 15). Additionally, a window is available for girls who will turn 15 within three months of the launch.
HPV vaccines are globally proven and safe, with over 500 million doses administered since 2006. Medical evidence shows the vaccine is 93-100% effective in preventing cervical cancer.
How is the vaccine procured and what are its quality standards?
India is using Gardasil, a vaccine manufactured by Merck & Co, for the drive. It protects against HPV types 16 and 18, which cause cancer, as well as types 6 and 11, which cause genital warts.
The vaccine requires strict quality and cold-storage standards. To ensure a steady supply, the government procures the vaccine through a partnership with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.
What is Gavi’s role in India’s immunization efforts?
Gavi is a global health partnership that brings together governments, the WHO, UNICEF and private foundations such as the Gates Foundation. In 2023, Gavi and India launched a three-year partnership, with Gavi providing $250 million to strengthen health systems.
This funding helps India reach "zero-dose" children (those who have not received any routine vaccines) and successfully introduce vaccines like the HPV and typhoid shots in the national routine schedule.
What is the operational plan of the HPV vaccination campaign?
The rollout started with a high-intensity 90-day mission-mode campaign where vaccines are available daily. Once this phase ends, the vaccine will be integrated into routine weekly health sessions. The vaccination will be conducted at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (primary health centres), community health centres, district hospitals and government medical colleges and hospitals.
Every session will be supervised by a medical officer and linked to a 24/7 hospital for immediate support. The girls should not have an empty stomach before the vaccination and must stay back for 30 minutes of observation afterward. The vaccination is entirely voluntary and written permission from a parent or guardian is mandatory.
What is India’s dose strategy and how does it align with global medical practices?
India uses a single-dose schedule for Gardasil, a move backed by the WHO and India’s National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization. Evidence shows that for girls aged 9-14, one dose of 0.5 ml is as effective as multiple doses. Globally, 90 countries—including most of Southeast Asia—have adopted this single-dose approach to improve coverage and efficiency.
How is the rollout tracked and managed digitally?
The campaign leverages the U-WIN digital platform for transparency. Parents can register online on the U-WIN platform, get pre-registered with the help of health workers or walk in for on-site appointments. Vaccination certificates can be downloaded from the portal and include the address of the nearest emergency facility and a helpline.
On the logistics side, the eVIN (Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network) tracks vaccine stocks and storage temperatures in real-time. To prevent duplication during the campaign, the recipient's left index finger is marked with ink following the injection.
Are there any exclusions for the vaccination?
The vaccination should be delayed for those with moderate or severe current illness until they have recovered. It is not suitable for those with a known yeast allergy, a history of severe allergic reactions to vaccines, or those who are pregnant.
Why is this campaign significant for India?
Cervical cancer is the only cancer that is almost entirely preventable with a timely vaccine. This drive aligns with the WHO’s 90-70-90 global targets for 2030, which aim to have 90% of girls vaccinated, 70% of women screened, and 90% of those with the disease receiving treatment.
By pairing the vaccination of girls with screening for adult women (aged 30-65), India is moving from simply managing the disease to actively eliminating it. Dr Abhishek Shanker, an oncologist at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi, said the 9-14 age is the best to get maximum efficacy.
“The government has focussed on starting with the upper age to make sure that they are vaccinated before they turn 15… we have received 1.5 crore doses till now out of the promised 2.6 crore doses by Gavi,” he said.
Which are the major companies in the HPV vaccine market, and which one is India using?
In the public programme, India uses Gardasil by Merck, which is provided free through the Gavi partnership. For those who prefer private options, India’s first indigenous vaccine, CERVAVAC, developed by the Serum Institute of India, is available for ₹1,200-1,700.