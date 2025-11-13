India slaps anti-dumping duty on Vietnamese steel—but the hit may be soft
Summary
India’s new anti-dumping duty on Vietnamese hot-rolled coils aims to protect local producers, but importers are already bypassing tariffs through semi-finished steel shipments.
To protect domestic steelmakers, the finance ministry has imposed anti-dumping duties on specific Vietnamese steel products for five years.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story