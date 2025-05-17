India imposes port restrictions on import of several Bangladeshi goods

In a move that could significantly hit Bangladesh's trade with India, the Central government on Saturday imposed post restrictions on the import of a range of consumer items through land transit posts in the northeast. It has also decided to allow entry of ready-made garments from Bangladesh only through Kolkata and Nhava Sheva seaports.

However, such said port restriction will not apply to Bangladesh goods transiting through India but destined for Nepal and Bhutan. The new restrictions have been imposed with immediate effect.

In a statement, Ministry of Commerce & Industry said, “Import of all kinds of readymade garments from Bangladesh shall not be allowed from any land port, however, it is allowed only through Nhava Sheva and Kolkata seaports.”

It said, “Import of Fruit/ Fruit flavoured and Carbonated Drinks; Processed food items; Cotton and Cotton Yarn Waste; Plastic and PVC finished goods, except pigments, dyes, plasticisers and granules that form input for own industries; and Wooden Furniture, shall not be allowed through any Land Customs Stations (LCSs)/ Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram; and LCS Changrabandha and Fulbari, in West Bengal.”

“The port restrictions do not apply to the import of Fish, LPG, Edible Oil, and Crushed stone from Bangladesh,” the statement further said.

The new restrictions for Bangladeshi consumer goods are coming over five weeks after New Delhi ended a nearly five-year-old arrangement for trans-shipment of Bangladeshi export cargo to third countries via Indian airports and ports.

India's fresh restrictions on limiting access to Bangladeshi exports appears to be in response to Dhaka denying certain value added items from the Northeast to enter that country through the land transit points.

The friction in trade ties between the two countries came amid increasing strain in the overall relations between India and Pakistan after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled Dhaka in August last year in the face of a massive anti-government protest and landed in Delhi.