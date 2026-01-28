India in talks with US, Venezuela over ONGC Videsh’s $600 million stuck dividends
India has begun government-level talks with the US and Venezuela to recover $600 million in dividends stuck in ONGC Videsh projects, blocked for years by sanctions and production losses.
PANAJI : India has initiated government-to-government (G2G) level talks with the United States and Venezuela to resolve the issue of $600 million in dividends stuck in Venezuela for state-run ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL), said two people aware of the development.