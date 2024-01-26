India Inc. has a weak show in 2024 Padma honours list

Just four persons from the world of business were named for the country’s top civilian honours ahead of Republic Day, the least-represented major field for the Padma awards this year. Their share among all recipients—3% out of total 132 awardees—has been tiny for two years in a row, a Mint analysis of data from the home affairs ministry showed.

Last year, three of the 106 Padma awardees (2.8%) were from the ‘trade and industry’ category, a sharp decline from a 7.8% share in 2020 and 7.1% in 2022. This number had hit a peak of nearly 11% in 2010.

The four ‘trade and industry’ Padma awardees this year were: Jindal Aluminium Ltd chairperson Sitaram Jindal, Taiwanese company Foxconn’s chairperson Young Liu, long-time banker Kalpana Morparia, and serial entrepreneur Shashi Soni. While Jindal and Liu were conferred the Padma Bhushan, the other two received the Padma Shri honour.

The 2024 Padma awards list, unveiled on Thursday, displayed a strong focus on art, which led with 55 awardees, followed by 19 in literature and education, 13 in medicine, 12 in social work, and seven each in sports and science. Public affairs had six awardees.

Historically, art has been the biggest category among the four top honours in India (the Bharat Ratna and the three Padma awards), with 23% of all 5,236 recipients so far, followed by literature and education (19%).

‘Trade and industry’ has given 224 awardees so far, as many as 139 of whom have come in the 21st century, indicating the rising importance of businesspersons in a post-liberalization India. Notably, industrialist J.R.D. Tata remains the only businessperson to have received the Bharat Ratna, in 1992.

The distribution of Padma awards in 2024 reflects a diverse pattern across India's 36 states and union territories, with 32 of them represented at least once. Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra received the most Padma Awards (12 each), closely followed by West Bengal (11) and Karnataka (nine).

The five recipients of the second-highest civilian honour, Padma Vibhushan, came from Tamil Nadu (two), Andhra Pradesh (two), and Bihar (one). Maharashtra had the highest number of Padma Bhushan awardees, while all 12 of the recipients from Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, got the Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian honour.

Historically, Maharashtra has been a significant recipient of these honours, with 843 winners (16% of the total), followed closely by Delhi with 833. Tamil Nadu ranks third with 448 awards.