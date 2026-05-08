India initiates precautionary surveillance following Hantavirus outbreak on global Cruise Vessel

Priyanka Sharma
1 min read8 May 2026, 09:55 PM IST
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Officials aware of the matter confirmed that two Indian nationals are currently onboard the MV Hondius. (Reuters)
Summary
The ministry is monitoring the situation in close coordination with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), and the World Health Organization (WHO).

India’s health ministry has initiated comprehensive precautionary surveillance measures in response to reported cases of hantavirus infection occurring onboard the cruise ship MV Hondius, according to the two officials familiar with the matter.

The ministry is monitoring the situation in close coordination with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The officials cited above confirmed that two Indian nationals are currently onboard the MV Hondius. “Both individuals are presently asymptomatic and are under observation in accordance with established international health protocols,” one of the officials said.

Also Read | What is hantavirus? Can it cause another pandemic — WHO explains

“The Union health ministry remains vigilant and is maintaining close coordination with WHO and other international partners,” the official said, adding that necessary public health measures are also being undertaken proactively to safeguard the health and wellbeing of Indian citizens.

As per preliminary data shared via the WHO under the International Health Regulations (IHR) framework, health officials have identified a total of eight probable cases of hantavirus infection among those on the vessel. Of these cases, five have been laboratory-confirmed. The situation has grown increasingly serious with the reporting of three deaths associated with the outbreak.

According to WHO, the virus involved is the Andes strain of hantavirus, which is known to have limited capability of human-to-human transmission and generally requires close and prolonged contact for spread. WHO has assessed the current public health risk as low, while indicating that additional cases may be reported due to the relatively long incubation period associated with the infection.

Also Read | Hantavirus outbreak on cruise ship: WHO says not next COVID, but… — 10 points

India’s preparedness and response

In light of the evolving situation, the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) under the NCDC recently convened a high-level review meeting. The session involved senior officials from the IDSP and IHR-National Focal Point (NFP) India to assess the situation and review the country's preparedness measures.

International response measures are currently being coordinated by the WHO to manage the crisis. These efforts include strengthening diagnostic support for those onboard, facilitating comprehensive epidemiological assessments and ensuring safe disembarkation and onward travel arrangements for all passengers and crew.

Also Read | Hantavirus alert on cruise ship MV Hondius: India closely monitoring situation

Queries sent to the health ministry spokesperson were not immediately answered.

About the Author

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Sharma is a journalist at Mint, where she covers the Union Ministry of Health and the pharmaceutical industry. Her work focuses on explaining government policies and how they impact healthcare and the medicine market in India. With 12 years of experience in journalism, she has built a reputation for providing clear and honest news on important health topics that affect the entire country.<br><br>Her educational background includes a journalism degree from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) and specialized training in public health from the Public Health Foundation of India. Before her current role at Mint, Priyanka worked with India Today, The Pioneer, and ANI. She also served as a lead consultant for the National Health Authority, which gave her firsthand knowledge of how the government manages large-scale health programmes.<br><br>Priyanka is based in New Delhi and is an avid traveller who loves visiting the mountains. She has a great interest in regional flavours, particularly South Indian food.

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