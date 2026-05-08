India initiates precautionary surveillance following Hantavirus outbreak on global Cruise Vessel

NEW DELHI : India’s health ministry has initiated comprehensive precautionary surveillance measures in response to reported cases of hantavirus infection occurring onboard the cruise ship MV Hondius, according to the two officials familiar with the matter.
NEW DELHI : India’s health ministry has initiated comprehensive precautionary surveillance measures in response to reported cases of hantavirus infection occurring onboard the cruise ship MV Hondius, according to the two officials familiar with the matter.
The ministry is monitoring the situation in close coordination with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), and the World Health Organization (WHO).
The ministry is monitoring the situation in close coordination with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), and the World Health Organization (WHO).
The officials cited above confirmed that two Indian nationals are currently onboard the MV Hondius. “Both individuals are presently asymptomatic and are under observation in accordance with established international health protocols,” one of the officials said.
“The Union health ministry remains vigilant and is maintaining close coordination with WHO and other international partners,” the official said, adding that necessary public health measures are also being undertaken proactively to safeguard the health and wellbeing of Indian citizens.
As per preliminary data shared via the WHO under the International Health Regulations (IHR) framework, health officials have identified a total of eight probable cases of hantavirus infection among those on the vessel. Of these cases, five have been laboratory-confirmed. The situation has grown increasingly serious with the reporting of three deaths associated with the outbreak.
According to WHO, the virus involved is the Andes strain of hantavirus, which is known to have limited capability of human-to-human transmission and generally requires close and prolonged contact for spread. WHO has assessed the current public health risk as low, while indicating that additional cases may be reported due to the relatively long incubation period associated with the infection.
India’s preparedness and response
In light of the evolving situation, the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) under the NCDC recently convened a high-level review meeting. The session involved senior officials from the IDSP and IHR-National Focal Point (NFP) India to assess the situation and review the country's preparedness measures.
International response measures are currently being coordinated by the WHO to manage the crisis. These efforts include strengthening diagnostic support for those onboard, facilitating comprehensive epidemiological assessments and ensuring safe disembarkation and onward travel arrangements for all passengers and crew.
Queries sent to the health ministry spokesperson were not immediately answered.