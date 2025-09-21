Govt sets accuracy norms for diagnostic kits for diseases such as TB, dengue
Developed jointly by ICMR and CDSCO, the uniform standards apply to in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) kits that are used to test 39 critical diseases such as dengue, tuberculosis, malaria, chikungunya, Zika virus, Nipah virus, and several respiratory infections.
New Delhi: The government has for the first time introduced India-specific performance standards for diagnostic laboratories in order to improve the accuracy, consistency, and reliability of test results and bolster patient confidence in the healthcare system, according to officials familiar with the matter and documents reviewed by Mint.