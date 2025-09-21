Govt sets accuracy norms for diagnostic kits for diseases such as TB, dengue

“We received the notification only on Friday evening, so my team at J Mitra & Co. and I are still going through the finer details. It will require additional time, effort, and cost—whether in retraining people, upgrading processes, or strengthening documentation," said Jatin Mahajan, managing director at J Mitra & Co. "Yet, I view this as a meaningful step towards patient safety and achieving global credibility through adherence to the defined IVD standards. While backend costs will increase, we are committed to absorbing most of them through efficiency and local sourcing, so patients aren’t impacted. For me, this is an opportunity to strengthen trust and demonstrate leadership in diagnostics."