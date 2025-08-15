‘India is among biggest growth engines for us', says Suntory India MD Neeraj Kumar

India’s whisky scale and premiumisation trend make it a key market, says Suntory Global Spirits India MD Neeraj Kumar, outlining the path to a billion-dollar business.

Advertisement

With 2023 revenues of US$5.6 billion, Suntory Global Spirits is the world’s third-largest premium spirits company. Its portfolio spans Japanese whiskies such as Yamazaki and Hibiki, bourbons including Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark, Scotch single malts like Laphroaig and Bowmore, and Roku gin, among others.

In India, the company leads the bourbon and Japanese whisky categories, has a strong foothold in the prestige segment with Oaksmith, and a significant share of the blended Scotch market through Teacher’s. It operates a wholly owned bottling facility in Rajasthan, alongside third-party plants in other states.

Earlier this year, Suntory Global Spirits India was reported to be in the fray to acquire Pernod Ricard’s Imperial Blue. In this conversation, Managing Director Neeraj Kumar discusses the company’s ambitions for India, its category priorities, and how it plans to build scale in one of the world’s fastest-growing spirits markets.

Advertisement

Suntory Holdings CEO Takeshi Niinami said last year that India could contribute over 10 per cent of Suntory's global business in the next five to 10 years, with $1 billion in revenue by 2030. What will it take to get there? I think we are on the path. As you deconstruct the market across different cuts, you are looking at first of all where is that scale and where is that demand, and that demand and scale exists clearly in Indian whisky, in IMFL. This was identified as a key growth area back in 2018-2019. We launched Oaksmith with the intention of building that scale. Within four or five years, COVID included, we've already crossed a million cases. That's strong consumer rotation and love, especially in markets like Maharashtra, and that footprint is expanding.

Advertisement

At the moment, India’s contribution is still certainly less than 10 per cent. There are other companies contributing in that range and we would certainly want to be there. So, the billion-dollars number isn’t just a revenue target, it’s a stakeholder North Star, and India is probably among the biggest growth engines for the company. So IMFL is a big piece. Second is premiumisation. We have a strong presence with Teacher’s and Jim Beam. We’re market leaders — over 50% with Jim Beam within bourbon. These are relatively small categories, but we are in a good position. Then, at the top, you have luxury and prestige with the House of Suntory. We’ve launched Yamazaki, and our focus is on Hibiki. There’s also Toki, a Japanese whisky at a more affordable price point. And in the parallel space, we have the Scotch single malts Laphroaig, Bowmore, and Ardmore. So, it’s a fascinating portfolio for consumers to choose from.

Advertisement

Suntory has a strong presence with Teacher’s and Jim Beam.

You have some great Irish whiskey brands as well in the form of Connemara and Kilbeggan, and Irish whisky has been among the fastest growing categories in India. Irish doesn’t currently feature in our plans. We’re in a very intentional phase: our global priorities are Jim Beam, Teacher’s, Oaksmith, and the more horizontal premium brands: House of Suntory, the single malts. So, rather than a vertical whisky portfolio, we’re taking a horizontal approach, being intentional and prioritising what matters globally.

Advertisement

Oaksmith was one of the first premium whiskies designed specifically for the Indian market. And now you've launched Nagomi under the same banner. What have you learned about the Indian whisky drinker in that segment of the market? So India didn't need one more Indian whisky when we launched it. But we quickly realised that in the lower mid-prestige to upper-prestige segment where Oaksmith plays, consumers wanted smoothness. But they also wanted a ‘kick’. That word was interesting for our chief blender, Shinji Fukuyo, to pick up. What did Indians mean by ‘kick’? Is it after the first sip? In the throat? In the head? He made six to seven visits across the country. In Japanese, we call it gemba: go to where value is created. He visited thekas, and small and large stores. He observed not just palates, but how people drink. With water? Soda? Ice? What are they eating—peanut masala? The key learning from gemba was this: consumers wanted a smooth whisky at an affordable price, with the craftsmanship only a Japanese blender could bring. A blend that balances bourbon, Scotch, and Indian spirits. Oaksmith is not a Japanese whisky, but it carries that Japanese precision.

Advertisement

Teacher’s and Laphroaig will focus on accessibility and Scotch codes.

You’re on a good wicket—bourbon tariffs are cut, and with the UK–India FTA, Scotch will probably get cheaper next year. What are your plans for these two segments? It opens up new access for consumers. We’ll learn more as the details become clearer. Looking ahead 10 to 15 years, the 28 to 32 age group — first-jobbers — are more open and experimental. They have access to global stories, they travel, they care about mixology. That’s the other big trend. Mixology is still nascent in metros, but it’s a huge opportunity. That’s where Jim Beam comes in. We’ve launched Jim Beam Orange, a citrusy, refreshing flavour. Great for pre-wedding evenings or cocktails. So bourbon growth will be flavour-led, occasion-led. On Scotch, it’s an active conversation: Indian single malts vs. Scotch malts. Indian brands have done great work. But bartenders still love Scotch, and the FTA will help stabilise that growth. With Laphroaig, we have big ambitions. Historically, Laphroaig was on allocation globally; we couldn’t get enough. But now, with India a strategic priority, we’re building the brand here. We also have Maker’s Mark, a mixology-forward bourbon. So, different consumers will connect differently. Teacher’s and Laphroaig will focus on accessibility and Scotch codes. With Japanese whisky, Hibiki and Yamazaki are at the top. But I’m excited about Toki. Toki and Roku Gin together are a strong duo for younger consumers.

Advertisement

Is the Indian consumer really interested in bourbon? People keep bottles, but few drink it. You’re right. Historically, consumers grew up with blended IMFL, then blended Scotch, then single malt. By the time they’re 35 or 40, they’ve locked in their repertoire. But when I look at the 10 metro markets, I see promise. It’s still tiny today. But in the US, Germany, and Australia, we’ve seen bourbon moments. I don’t expect it to overtake Scotch, but it will have a share. And we’re well-placed, with local bottling of Jim Beam, too. When I talk to trendsetters like Yangdup Lama, who train bartenders, there’s growing love for bourbon. So yes, tiny today, but strong potential as Gen Z comes in.

Advertisement

Oaksmith is not a Japanese whisky, but it carries that Japanese precision.

Suntory was reportedly in the running to acquire Imperial Blue but stepped away. Was that a one-off, or are you actively exploring acquisitions? Suntory’s organic portfolio is strong, and we have a long way to go there. That’s been our path for the past five years. On other companies or acquisitions, that’s a longer-term play. I wouldn’t speculate. But I’m confident our brands are good, new to the country, and need energy, resources, investment, and bandwidth. That’s our clear path forward.