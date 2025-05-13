‘India is eternally grateful’: What PM Modi said after visiting Adampur Airbase?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning visited the Adampur airbase in Punjab, where he engaged with air force personnel who have been actively involved in the recent conflict with Pakistan.

PM Modi said on X, “Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation.”

PM Modi’s speech at the Adampur Air Base will be broadcast at 3:30 pm today.

The Prime Minister’s visit follows several days of intense conflict between India and Pakistan, triggered by Indian strikes on terror sites in the neighbouring country on May 7 as part of Operation Sindoor.

On 10 May, India and Pakistan agreed to cease military actions. However, India has made it clear that it has only paused its operation, and any future measures will depend on Pakistan’s behaviour.

Chants of Bharat Mata ki Jai and Vande Matram echoed at the Adampur Air base in Punjab as PM Modi interacted with the “Air Warriors” and other soldiers, days after India launched Operation Sindoor targeting terrorists in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

PM Modi was also briefed by Air Force personnel at the Adampur base, which was one of the key airbases active during Operation Sindoor. PM Modi was also seen posing in front of the S-400 Missile System, that was phenomenal in defending India against Pakistani attacks.

On Monday, Air Marshal AK Bharti, Director General of Air Operations, clarified that the objective of Operation Sindoor was to target terrorists specifically, and not to engage with the Pakistan military or civilians.

Air Marshal Bharti emphasised that the Indian Armed Forces executed precise strikes on terrorist infrastructure across multiple locations, achieving all designated objectives with accuracy. He stated that the operation was not intended to ‘body bags’ but to neutralise terrorist threats effectively.

Regarding aerial combat, Air Marshal Bharti confirmed that several Pakistani aircraft were downed during the operation, although exact numbers were withheld pending technical verification. He noted that Pakistani planes were prevented from entering Indian airspace, and all Indian pilots involved in the operation have safely returned home.

PM Modi said the forces had been given full freedom to wipe out terrorists. In his address to the Nation, PM Modi said, “Every terror organisation now knows 'ki hamari behano, betiyon ke maathe se Sindoor hatane ka anjaam kya hota hai.”

PM Modi said Indian Air Force, Army Navy, Border Security Force and India's paramilitary forces are constantly on alert.

"After the surgical strike and air strike, now Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terrorism. Operation Sindoor has carved out a new benchmark in our fight against terrorism and has set up a new parameter and new normal," he said.