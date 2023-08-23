‘India Is on the Moon’: Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft Lands on Lunar South Pole

NEW DELHI—India successfully landed its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the moon’s south pole Wednesday, days after a similar Russian mission ended when its probe crashed into the lunar surface. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India is the first country to reach that part of the moon’s surface, an achievement expected to kick off a new era of space exploration. Scientists and engineers hope to tap water resources at the lunar south pole to facilitate missions to other parts of the solar system and future efforts for long-term settlements on the moon.

“We have achieved soft landing on the moon," said Indian space agency chairman S. Somanath. “India is on the moon." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Scientists at the mission operations center stood up and cheered as the lander, with the rover attached, touched down on the lunar surface at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET.

Live coverage of the landing, streamed on the space agency website and shown on most news channels, showed scientists clapping and whooping. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined in by video link from South Africa, where he is attending the Brics summit.

Modi praised the hard work of India’s scientists for taking an Indian spacecraft “to that part of the moon where no country has gone before." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said the landing was a universal human achievement.

“India’s successful moon mission is not just India’s alone," said Modi. “This success belongs to all of humanity. And it will help moon missions by other countries in the future."

India joins the U.S., Russia and China in the small group of spacefaring nations to pull off a controlled landing on the moon. The operation further cements the country’s status as a major global player in space, which for decades was dominated by the U.S. and Russia. China has also emerged as a power in orbit, sending its own landers to the moon and deploying a space station in recent years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India’s achievement is all the more remarkable given its minuscule space agency budget. India this year earmarked $1.5 billion for its Department of Space, which includes funding for the Indian Space Research Organization. The U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s budget stands at $25 billion. In 2014, Modi boasted that India had sent a probe to orbit Mars for $74 million, less than the budget of the Hollywood movie “Gravity." The estimated cost of the moon landing is similar to the Mars mission, according to an Indian news report citing the space agency’s former chief.

India is able to keep costs down thanks in part to lower salaries for scientists compared with the U.S. or other countries with major space programs, and by saving fuel with the use of smaller rockets and plotting trajectories that enlist the help of gravity.

Scientists at the Indian moon mission complex watched with bated breath as the lander module began its braking operation, drawing ever closer to the lunar surface, and then moving from a horizontal to a vertical position. In 2019, the roughly 15-minute process ended in a crash and heartbreak for India’s first effort to land near the moon’s south pole. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The area is more challenging for probes to land on, given the long shadows cast by boulders and vast craters there, according to space experts. The director of Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, had put the likelihood of success at 70%.

Russia had sought to become the first nation to land a spacecraft in the region, but its unmanned Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the moon over the weekend, Roscosmos said.

A number of other nations and private companies have also set plans to land research devices on the lunar surface. The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency is scheduled to have a craft launched to the moon as soon as this month, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration has said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Intuitive Machines and Astrobotic Technology, two U.S. companies, may have their own lunar landers blasted off later this year, on missions backed by NASA. The U.S. space agency is also currently set to send astronauts to the lunar south pole in late 2025 as part of its Artemis program.

India and several other nations have signed on to U.S.-backed principles for space exploration, while Russia plans to work with China on its efforts to develop a lunar research station. U.S. law bars NASA from cooperating with China on space exploration.

Accolades poured in for ISRO after the agency confirmed the landing, including from leaders of NASA and the European Space Agency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Chandrayaan-3 mission, which means “moon vehicle" in Hindi, was launched in July. The spacecraft’s nearly 40 days of travel time compared with the speedier trajectory of the Russian craft that crashed was due to the Chandrayaan-3’s heavier payload and more limited fuel storage compared with the Luna-25. India also sent its spacecraft on a route that looped around the Earth and moon to take advantage of gravity for its trajectory and economize on fuel.

“This will remain the most memorable and happiest moment for all of us," said ISRO scientist Kalpana Kalahasti, the associate project director of the moon mission. “From the day we started rebuilding our spacecraft after the Chandrayaan-2 experience, it has been breathe in, breathe out Chandrayaan-3 for our team."

Indian scientists intend to use a rover called Pragyan that will spend 14 days looking for water ice and carrying out scientific research about the topography. In a few hours, if it is undamaged, the rover will roll out of the lander and start performing experiments on the lunar surface. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In addition to the rover, the lander itself has research capabilities, such as an instrument that would measure seismic activity around the spot where it touched down. Not long after the landing, ISRO said it had established a communications link to the lander and shared images of the lunar surface captured during the lander’s descent.

ISRO has also described executing the soft landing and deploying the rover as key parts of the overall goals of the mission. Chandrayaan-3 is “expected to be supportive to ISRO’s future interplanetary missions," the agency has said.

The success of the Indian mission comes as global space agencies and companies are competing to reach the moon’s south polar region to search for water—a critical resource for any future lunar base and planned missions in the future to places like Mars. Water can be used for drinking, cooling equipment and making rocket fuel. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The moon is back on everyone’s agenda both as a location for a sustainable human presence in space, and as a proving ground for future missions," said David Alexander, Rice University physics and astronomy professor and director of its space institute.

—Aylin Woodward, Micah Maidenberg and Tripti Lahiri contributed to this article.

