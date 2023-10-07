comScore
India issues advisory for its nationals amid Israel-Gaza conflict. Details here

India issues advisory for its nationals in Israel amid Hamas terrorists' attack on Israel

India on 7 October issued advisory for its nationals in Israel and asked them to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols. Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip on Saturday fired more than 5,000 rockets towards Israel, setting off air raid sirens across the country. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's his first remarks Hamas launched unprecedented attack on Israel said “We are at war."

In the advisory, the embassy wrote, “In view of the current situation in Israel, all Indian nationals in Israel are requested to remain vigilant, and observe sfety protocols as advised by local authorities. Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary movement and stay close to safety shelters. For additional information, please see the Israeli Home Front Command website (https://www.oref.org.il/en) or their preparedness brochure. In case of emergency, please contact us at +97235226748, or leave a message at cons1.telaviva@mea.gov.in. The Embassy personnel remain at your disposal for any further guidance."

Updated: 07 Oct 2023, 02:28 PM IST
