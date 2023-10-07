India issues advisory for its nationals amid Israel-Gaza conflict. Details here
India on 7 October issued advisory for its nationals in Israel and asked them to remain vigilant and observe safety protocols. Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip on Saturday fired more than 5,000 rockets towards Israel, setting off air raid sirens across the country. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's his first remarks Hamas launched unprecedented attack on Israel said “We are at war."
