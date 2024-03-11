India, Italy to sign extradition treaty amid improving bilateral ties
In 2018, Italy had refused to extradite businessman Carlo Gerosa, implicated in the AgustaWestland chopper scandal, to India because of the lack of an extradition treaty between the two countries
NEW DELHI : India and Italy are set to sign an extradition treaty as the two countries seek to repair their bilateral relations that were waylaid by the 2012 killing of two Indian fishermen by Italian marines.
