India tweaks Jan Aushadhi Kendra rules: What the 500-metre gap means for owners

Under the new norms, the 500-metre rule is to be strictly enforced in the seven designated metropolitan cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad, as well as 46 other cities with populations exceeding one million, such as Lucknow, Patna, and Pune. Furthermore, the classification of "million-plus cities" is prepared on the basis of Census 2011, and the same shall be revised and updated according to the latest Census, as and when available.