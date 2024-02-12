India's Unified Payment Interface (UPI) services were rolled out in Sri Lanka and Mauritius on 12 February during a virtual ceremony attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the top leadership of the two island nations.

Also Read: How Indians travelling abroad can make UPI payments

Mauritian PM Pravind Jugnauth and Sri Lanka's President Ranil Wickremesinghe joined Modi at the virtual ceremony. The launch of the Indian services in Sri Lanka and Mauritius came amid India's increasing bilateral economic ties with the two countries.

Calling it a special day, PM Modi said, "Today we are connecting our historical relations in a modern digital way. This is proof of our commitment to the development of our people. Through Fintech connectivity, not only cross-border transactions but also cross-border connections will be strengthened. India's Unified Payments Interface i.e. UPI is now performing a new responsibility - Uniting Partners with India."

The Prime Minister also added that digital Public Infrastructure has brought about a revolutionary change in India. “Even the smallest businessman in our smallest village is making digital payments because it has convenience as well as speed…," he said.

He also highlighted India's focus on its "neighbourhood first policy". “India's policy is- Neighborhood First. Our maritime vision is- 'SAGAR', i.e. Security And Growth for All in the Region. Our goal is peace, security and development in the entire region. India does not see its development in isolation from its neighbouring friends," he said.