Why legal race to protect celebrity and brand identity will only intensify in 2026

In 2025, the queue of Indian celebrities seeking legal protection for their identity grew long and increasingly diverse, extending beyond Bollywood A-listers to southern film stars, playback singers and digital creators. Film personalities such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Karan Johar moved courts to restrain unauthorized use of their name, image and likeness. Playback singers Kumar Sanu and Asha Bhosle, along with southern stars such as Chiranjeevi and Junior NTR, also sought relief. The trend expanded to the creator economy, with influencers and podcasters like Raj Shamani approaching courts to protect their online identity.