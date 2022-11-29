Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India lifts ban on exports of organic non-basmati rice

1 min read . 07:43 PM ISTLivemint
The ban has also been lifted on organic broken rice

  • The export ban on the broken rice was issued in early September to increase their availability domestically

India on Tuesday lifted the ban on the exports of the organic non-basmati rice. The ban has also been lifted on organic broken rice after the easing of the domestic supplies moderated prices.

The export ban on the broken rice was issued in early September. The aim of the ban to increase their availability domestically.

This followed a 20 per cent duty on the export of non-basmati rice aimed at shoring up domestic supplies after prices surged in retail markets.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade said on Tuesday that the export of organic non-basmati rice, which also includes the organic non-basmati broken rice, will now be governed by rules that prevailed before the September ban.

