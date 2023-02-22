India likely to propose expert G20 group for World Bank reforms: Report
The proposal is expected to be tabled at a G20 meeting this week at Nandi Hills summer retreat in Bengaluru
India is likely to propose forming an expert G20 group to look into reforms at the World Bank and to increase the lending capacity of the institution for climate financing in middle and low income countries, three sources told Reuters.
