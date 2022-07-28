India logs 20,557 fresh Covid-19 cases, 44 fatalities in past 24 hours2 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2022, 10:43 AM IST
India reported 20,557 fresh Covid-19 cases and 44 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry data. With these new infections, the country's active caseload currently stands at 1,46,323, taking the total number of cases to over 4.39 crore and death toll to 5,26,211 since the beginning of coronavirus pandemic.