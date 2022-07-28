India reported 20,557 fresh Covid-19 cases and 44 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry data. With these new infections, the country's active caseload currently stands at 1,46,323, taking the total number of cases to over 4.39 crore and death toll to 5,26,211 since the beginning of coronavirus pandemic.

In India, the daily positivity rate is 5.18% while the weekly positivity rate is 4.71%, the ministry said. So far, more than 4.32 crore people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country including 19,216 in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate is 98.47% at present.

Under the Covid-19 nationwide vaccination program, a total of 42,20,625 doses were administered in the last 24 hours while more than 203.21 crore vaccine jabs have been inoculated to the eligible beneficiaries in the country so far.

The country has conducted over 87.40 crore covid tests till date whereas 3,96,783 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the central government has provided more than 194.60 crore (1,94,60,45,325) vaccine doses to States or Union Territories, out of which, over 7.15 crore balanced or unutilized jabs are still available with them, the health ministry added.

The central government reviewed Covid-19 situation in 115 districts of nine states showing an upsurge in Covid cases and positivity rate and flagged concerns regarding low levels of testing and vaccination. Furthermore, states were directed to report and monitor district-wise SARI and ILI cases on a daily basis and accelerate administration of ongoing free Covid-19 vaccination for first, second and precaution dose respectively.

With an increasing number of Covid cases and low uptake of booster doses across India, last week the union health ministry launched a mission mode campaign to provide free-of-cost booster dose to all individuals above 18 years of age at government vaccination centres.