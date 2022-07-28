India logs 20,557 fresh Covid-19 cases, 44 fatalities in past 24 hours

The central government reviewed Covid-19 situation in 115 districts of nine states showing an upsurge in Covid cases and positivity rate and flagged concerns regarding low levels of testing and vaccination. Furthermore, states were directed to report and monitor district-wise SARI and ILI cases on a daily basis and accelerate administration of ongoing free Covid-19 vaccination for first, second and precaution dose respectively.

