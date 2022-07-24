India logs over 20,200 Covid-19 cases, 36 deaths in a day

India logs over 20,200 Covid-19 cases, 36 deaths in a day2 min read . 10:05 AM IST
- India's death toll climbed to 5,26,033 as 36 more people succumbed to the viral disease on Sunday
India's Covid-19 case on Sunday climbed to 43,888,755 with 20,279 fresh cases, while the active count increased to 1,52,200, according to the data by the Union Health Ministry.
India's Covid-19 case on Sunday climbed to 43,888,755 with 20,279 fresh cases, while the active count increased to 1,52,200, according to the data by the Union Health Ministry.
The death toll climbed to 5,26,033 as 36 more people succumbed to the viral disease, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The death toll climbed to 5,26,033 as 36 more people succumbed to the viral disease, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The Covid-19 active cases comprise 0.35% of the total infections. The national coronavirus recovery rate was recorded at 98.45%, the ministry said.
The Covid-19 active cases comprise 0.35% of the total infections. The national coronavirus recovery rate was recorded at 98.45%, the ministry said.
An increase of 2,100 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in 24 hours.
An increase of 2,100 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate stood at 5.29% and the weekly positivity rate at 4.46%, the ministry said.
The daily positivity rate stood at 5.29% and the weekly positivity rate at 4.46%, the ministry said.
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,336 new Covid-19 cases and five pandemic-related deaths, taking the state's caseload to 80,32,246 and death toll to 1,48,056. On the other hand, Mumbai recorded 266 cases of Covid-19 yesterday.
Maharashtra on Saturday reported 2,336 new Covid-19 cases and five pandemic-related deaths, taking the state's caseload to 80,32,246 and death toll to 1,48,056. On the other hand, Mumbai recorded 266 cases of Covid-19 yesterday.
Karnataka also reported a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. The state reported 1,456 cases of Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 39,94,627.
Karnataka also reported a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. The state reported 1,456 cases of Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 39,94,627.
Delhi on Saturday recorded 738 fresh coronavirus cases and one death due to the disease as the positivity rate climbed to 5.04%. It was the second consecutive day when over 700 cases have been logged in the national capital.
Delhi on Saturday recorded 738 fresh coronavirus cases and one death due to the disease as the positivity rate climbed to 5.04%. It was the second consecutive day when over 700 cases have been logged in the national capital.
Tamil Nadu recorded 2,014 new COVID-19 cases in a day. With no fatality recorded, the death toll in the state due to the viral infection stayed at 38,032.
Tamil Nadu recorded 2,014 new COVID-19 cases in a day. With no fatality recorded, the death toll in the state due to the viral infection stayed at 38,032.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,32,10,522, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20%, it said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,32,10,522, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20%, it said.
Under the nationwide vaccination drive in the country, 28,83,489 Covid-19 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The total number of vaccine shots jabbed cumulatively in the country reached 201.99 crore of which 92.90 crore are the second dose while 6.93 crore are precaution dose.
Under the nationwide vaccination drive in the country, 28,83,489 Covid-19 doses were administered in the last 24 hours. The total number of vaccine shots jabbed cumulatively in the country reached 201.99 crore of which 92.90 crore are the second dose while 6.93 crore are precaution dose.
Yesterday, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed that around four crore eligible beneficiaries are still not vaccinated with the single dose of Covid-19 vaccine as on July 18 this year.
Yesterday, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed that around four crore eligible beneficiaries are still not vaccinated with the single dose of Covid-19 vaccine as on July 18 this year.
Recetly, the Centre started a special 75-day drive to administer precaution doses to all eligible beneficiaries of and above 18 years of age from July 15 at government CVCs.
Recetly, the Centre started a special 75-day drive to administer precaution doses to all eligible beneficiaries of and above 18 years of age from July 15 at government CVCs.