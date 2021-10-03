India looks to aid Sri Lanka with post covid economic recovery

In the face of this, Shringla’s visit is seen as a signal of India’s willingness to reach out to Sri Lanka and put ties back on an even keel. On Sunday, Shringla began his visit with a trip to the central district of Kandy. He then toured the eastern port district of Trincomalee and the northern city of Jaffna. Northern and eastern Sri Lanka are places where the country’s Tamil minority mainly lives. On Monday, he will return to Colombo for meetings with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, foreign minister Prof. GL Peiris and other key leaders.

