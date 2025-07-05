India makes a push for cheaper foreign loans in yen, rupee
Rhik Kundu , Utpal Bhaskar 4 min read 05 Jul 2025, 05:10 AM IST
India is steadily expanding its exposure to yen-denominated loans for leveraging ultra-low interest rates, stable repayment profiles
India is pressing multilateral development banks (MDBs) to lend more in Japanese yen and Indian rupees in an attempt to reduce borrowing costs and manage exchange rate risks more effectively, two officials aware of the matter said.
