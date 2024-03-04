EAM Jaishankar takes dig at Maldives amid ‘big bully’ claims, says, ‘Big bullies don't provide $4.5 bn to neighbours’
A video clip of Jaishankar's response to the ‘barb’ was widely shared across social media platforms.
During a book launch event in the national capital, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar responded pointedly to a question regarding India's role in the sub-continent and the Indian Ocean region, dismissing the notion of India being a bully.
