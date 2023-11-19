India, Maldives to discuss ‘workable solutions’ for continued military cooperation: Report
Following a meeting between Union minister Kiren Rijiju and newly elected Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu in Male on Saturday, official sources have said that the two countries have decided to talk about "workable solutions" to ensure that the island nation of the Maldives continues to use Indian military platforms, as reported by news agency PTI.
