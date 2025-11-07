“The focus of new round of roadshows would be to get Koreans to put up shipbuilding infrastructure in the country. The talks would be for funding as well as technology transfer. A similar exercise is also on with Japan," the official added. “Scandinavian countries have rich maritime history and are now leaders in new age technology being used for making green ships that are both fuel efficient with less emissions. The idea is to take up the share of India in global shipbuilding from 22nd position and position the country as top 10 shipbuilders by 2030 and top 5 by 2047."