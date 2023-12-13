News
India may export 20,000 tonnes of sugar to Kenya despite ban
Summary
- Sugar production is likely to decline further during the 2024-25 season, although sufficient quantities are expected to be available for domestic consumption
NEW DELHI : India may allow the supply of 20,000 tonnes of refined sugar to Kenya, one of its strategic partners in Africa, overriding an export ban on the sweetener.
