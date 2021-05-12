India may grant emergency nod to Covid-19 vaccines approved in US, UK, EU

Dr Sujeet K. Singh, Director National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) presented a granular analysis of the covid-19 trajectory in the States. “The apparent shift of covid-19 towards lower age groups is driven by the fact that higher age groups have been vaccinated in considerable proportion by now," he said suggesting ramp up of testing and vaccination in peri-urban areas as the spread is now going to peri-urban and rural places. “Irrespective of the covid-19 variants, measures for preparedness and protection remain the same. The states should augment medical infrastructure for testing and vaccination to mount a sturdy response to the Pandemic," said Singh.