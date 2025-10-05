Standards upgrade: India targets safer, globally accepted medical devices
Summary
The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission has already started auditing medical device companies and is developing monographs, which will outline standards and specifications for medical equipment. The aim is to strengthen India’s global reputation for medical devices manufacturing, and bolster exports.
New Delhi: India is set to overhaul standards for medical devices, strengthening the regulatory framework for the country's $12-billion market and aligning with US, Japanese, and European Union (EU) quality benchmarks.
