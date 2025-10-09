India plans roadmap to ease US barriers, boost medical device exports
Priyanka Sharma 5 min read 09 Oct 2025, 06:50 pm IST
The plan could include subsidies for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to reduce high compliance costs, mutual recognition agreements with the US FDA so that Indian products are accepted more easily.
New Delhi: India is working on a plan to help domestic medical device makers cope with stiff US tariffs and regulations that make exports difficult and costly.
