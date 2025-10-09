India plans roadmap to ease US barriers, boost medical device exports

This imbalance is driven by a number of significant hurdles that Indian companies face when trying to enter the US market. The primary obstacle is the high cost of getting products approved by the US FDA. According to government documents reviewed by Mint, these costs can range from $30,000 for basic devices such as catheter, thermometer etc. to over $483,560 for each complex device such as dialysis, X-ray, MRI, and ultrasound machines. Beyond the direct costs, Indian exporters are also required to have a local US agent, which adds to their operational expenses and complexity.