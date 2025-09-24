Cabinet approves plan to add over 10,000 new MBBS and PG medical seats across India

New Delhi: In a move to address India's shortage of healthcare professionals, the Union cabinet on Wednesday approved a plan to add 10,023 new medical college seats by the financial year 2028-2029.

With a ₹15,034.50 crore investment, the initiative will create 5,023 undergraduate (MBBS) and 5,000 postgraduate (PG) seats, the government said in a statement.

The centrally sponsored scheme focuses on a strategic and cost-effective approach: strengthening and upgrading existing state and central government medical colleges, standalone postgraduate institutes, and government hospitals.

According to the statement, the scheme will help increase the availability of doctors and specialists in the country, thereby improving access to quality healthcare, especially in underserved areas.

This will also leverage existing infrastructure for cost-effective expansion of tertiary healthcare. Expanding postgraduate seats, in particular, ensures a steady supply of specialists in critical disciplines.

The government said the scheme aims to promote a balanced regional distribution of healthcare resources and in the long run will strengthen the country's health systems to meet existing and emerging health needs.

The government noted that the initiative will provide more opportunities for students to pursue medical education in India while enhancing the quality of medical education and training to meet global standards.

The availability of doctors and specialists can also position India as a prime destination for providing affordable healthcare, thereby boosting foreign exchange.

“By leveraging existing medical institutions rather than creating new ones, the plan ensures cost‑effective expansion. However, success hinges critically on recruiting and retaining qualified faculty, ensuring infrastructural readiness, and maintaining educational quality,” said Ravi Chandran K., consultant–urology, transplant, uro-ncology & robotic surgery, Sparsh Hospital, RR Nagar, Bangalore

He added that without robust support systems—laboratories, clinical exposure, mentorship, and supervision—quantity alone will not guarantee better healthcare outcomes.

The government also highlighted the significant progress already made. India currently has the highest number of medical colleges in the world, with 808 institutions and an annual intake capacity of 123,700 MBBS seats.