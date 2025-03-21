How IMD's new model will sharpen weather forecast for farmers
Summary
- From the installation of radars to automated stations, IMD's new model will look at panchayat-level forecasts at a time when climate change has made weather forecasting increasingly challenging
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is enhancing its forecasting capabilities by developing a high-resolution model that will increase its current 12-km grid spacing to 6 km by 2026. This move aims to improve weather predictions at the panchayat level, offering farmers more precise forecasts.