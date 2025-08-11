India MF count jumps after long lull on policy change, growth scope
Srushti Vaidya 6 min read 11 Aug 2025, 05:15 AM IST
Summary
Tax changes, new product rules and a largely untapped investor base are drawing portfolio managers, alternative investment firms and brokers into mutual funds. After being stuck at around 45 for years, the number of MFs has climbed to 53, with assets reaching ₹74.41 lakh crore in June.
A mix of tax policy shifts, product innovation and untapped potential is redrawing India’s asset management map, spurring a rush in the mutual fund industry. Interestingly, not all are fresh entrants, but existing players in the ecosystem—portfolio managers, alternate investment funds (AIFs), stock brokers, and even investment bankers—who are now stepping in.
