“Since the STCG was jacked up to 20%, PMS schemes are immediately at a disadvantage to mutual funds in terms of taxation. When the tax was low, PMSes could deal with STCG but the tax now increased it creates a performance lag which no PMS wants," said Saurabh Mukherjea, founder and chief investment officer (CIO) at Marcellus Investment Managers, stating this to be one of the reasons why PMS players are getting MF licenses. Marcellus Investment has also got an in-principle nod from Sebi to start a mutual fund.