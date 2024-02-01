Budget 2024: Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman while presenting the Interim Budget 2024 said that recently announced India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor will be game changer for India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The govt will pay utmost attention to ensure development of eastern region and its people," the finance minister said.

She noted that the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has created a robust gateway for flow of overseas capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Budget 2024 Live Updates She also said that the government will take up next-generation reforms to facilitate growth and the next five years will be of unprecedented development and golden moments to realise the dream of developed India by 2047.

Income Tax Slab Budget 2024 Live Updates She also outlined the strategy for 'Amrit Kaal' while presenting the interim Budget 2024-25.

Also Read: Poor, women, youth and farmers are four castes for our government: FM in her Budget speech FM also said the global situation is becoming more complex and challenging due to wars and conflicts in different parts of the world. The Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Israel-Hamas war have disrupted the global supply chains, impacting trade. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The minister, while presenting the interim Budget, said that the new world order is emerging and India successfully navigated the global challenges in fuel and fertiliser price spike.

She also said that strengthening the financial sector in the country has helped make savings, credit and investments more efficient.

All forms of infrastructure are being built in record time, she said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The government has also provided transparent, accountable, trust-based administration with a citizen-first approach.

(With inputs from PTI)

