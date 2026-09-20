Monsoon withdrawal begins from western Rajasthan

The southwest monsoon has begun withdrawing from parts of northwest India, with the withdrawal line moving across western Rajasthan and adjoining areas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

As of 20 September, the line of withdrawal passes through Ramgarh, Mohangarh, Phalodi and Khajuwala.

The development marks the onset of the annual retreat of the southwest monsoon, which typically begins from western Rajasthan in September. The withdrawal process is expected to progress gradually towards other parts of northwest and central India, depending on rainfall and atmospheric conditions, the weather office said.

The southwest monsoon typically starts withdrawing from the North-West in September, with its retreat progressing gradually towards the South and the East. The development will be closely watched as the monsoon accounts for about 70% of India's annual rainfall, and its withdrawal marks the transition towards the post-monsoon season.

Expected rainfall Meanwhile, the IMD in its latest forecast also stated that rainfall is likely to remain active across several parts of the country over the coming week, with widespread showers forecast over parts of eastern, central and southern India.

In eastern India, widespread rainfall is likely over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Gangetic West Bengal during 21-26 September, while Odisha, Jharkhand and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to receive widespread rain from 22-26 September. Bihar may see widespread rainfall during 24-26 September.

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Central India is also likely to witness significant rainfall, with Chhattisgarh forecast to receive widespread showers throughout 21-26 September. Vidarbha is likely to see widespread rainfall during 21-26 September, while east Madhya Pradesh is expected to receive rain during 23-26 September.

In southern India, widespread rainfall is forecast over Kerala, coastal Karnataka, and parts of Karnataka during the week, while Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh are likely to receive rain at different times. The North-East is also expected to see widespread rainfall and thunderstorms over Assam, Meghalaya and parts of the region during 21-25 September.

In northwest India, east Uttar Pradesh may receive widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on 25-26 September, while isolated rain is likely over other parts of the region.

The southwest monsoon season has so far brought cumulative rainfall of 695.6 mm during 1 June-19 September, 15% below the normal of 817.2 mm.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall lashed several parts of India in the 24 hours ended 8.30am on Sunday, with Telangana, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu recording very heavy rainfall, the IMD said. Rainfall of 12-20 cm was recorded at isolated places across the three regions.