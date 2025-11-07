India moves to refill strategic oil reserves as crude prices expected to rise
Rituraj Baruah 5 min read 07 Nov 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
With anticipated increases in global oil prices, India is proactively expanding its strategic petroleum reserves.
New Delhi: As global oil markets brace for fresh volatility amid tightening supplies from a big oil grouping and impending US sanctions on Russian majors Rosneft and LUKOIL, India is quietly moving to fortify its energy security architecture.
